The name of Monday’s drowning victim has been released by the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.
GRDA Police said the body of Andrix Sangerman, 21, of Tulsa, was recovered Monday afternoon, Sept. 5.
According to GRDA Police, Sangerman, who could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area when he went under and did not resurface. His body was recovered in approximately 9-1/2 feet of water. Officers do not suspect alcohol to be involved.
The body was turned over to the state medical examiner’s office.
