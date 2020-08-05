Tulsa geologist concerned about water park; STIR has positive view

An independent geologist in Tulsa recently sent requests to the Grand River Dam Authority to halt one of its projects for a water park until further testing is done on possible contaminants.
Based off a study published in Science of the Total Environment, wherein members of the U.S. Geological Survey examined poultry-derived pathogens in groundwater and surface water, Robert Jackman is asking the GRDA to delay construction of the Lake Frances Whitewater Park. The GRDA is partnering with the Walton Family Foundation to build the park for northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas residents.
Jackman said he's trying to warn the agency WFF could be liable if anyone were to become ill from swimming in the water.
"I was trying to alert them, because the first child who gets a waterborne disease related to these contaminants and toxins in chicken litter by swimming in that lake, you know the vulture attorneys are circling," he said. "They'll come to that kid's front porch and they'll say, 'we'll represent you.'"
The research was done on nine locations near poultry feeding operations in Iowa and Wisconsin between May and June 2016. Northwest Arkansas has a large concentration of poultry operations, and in recent years, Oklahomans have been trying to combat construction of new chicken houses in the Illinois River Watershed.
According to the study provided by Jackman: "Results indicate that poultry litter from large-scale poultry confined feeding operations is a likely source of environmental contamination and that groundwater is also susceptible to such poultry-derived contamination. Poultry litter, groundwater, and surface water samples had detections of viable bacteria growth. …"
Jackman said the project could be classified as creating and painting a public health nuisance, and he would be willing to volunteer as a witness for the plaintiffs in any lawsuit against the GRDA and WFF. He said he's concerned about both public and environmental health.
"We're not looking at the newly discovered pollutants from chicken litter," he said. "The environmental chemists I work with will tell you we've got to go to a new generation of higher-quality testing. We're getting this litter into the aquifer that is the main aquifer feeding much of Oklahoma. It is happening. We need better tests, though, to prove it."
The group reportedly required a Clean Water Act permit to begin the $15 million project, which was filed in 2018.
A statement from GRDA said the agency "has placed the highest priority on environmental considerations related to the new water park and has performed its due diligence to be in compliance with all permitting requirements."
Ed Brocksmith, of Save the Illinois River Inc., said the group doesn't have any concerns at the moment about the GRDA's project.
"STIR has followed it closely and it's been vetted by the Army Corps of Engineers, going through a permit process that lasted a long time," said Brocksmith. "STIR thinks it could be beneficial to the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller, because it will spark interest and draw people from Arkansas who might form an allegiance to protect their river and help us keep it clean. It's certainly going to be boost to the economy in the area."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.