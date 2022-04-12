TULSA – Leaders from both higher education and business and industry will come together to collaborate and share innovative ideas for supporting Tulsa-area college and university students.
On Wednesday, April 13, the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium will host a spring convening at Northeastern State University's Broken Arrow campus for member institutions and Tulsa-area business and industry leaders. The event will be hybrid with both in-person and virtual attendance options. Highlights include a keynote address from Chancellor Allison Garrett of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, perspectives of Tulsa-area students and graduates, conversations with community leaders, and time to collaborate and connect with professionals who are working to support students on their journeys to degree completion and beyond.
“NSU is pleased to host the convening and to be part of the Consortium’s efforts to increase degree completion and meet workforce needs for the Tulsa metropolitan area and all of Northeastern Oklahoma,” said Dr. Pamela Fly, associate vice president for Academic Affairs at NSU.
The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium is a collaboration of seven Tulsa-area higher education institutions and seven affiliate organizations. “There are higher education consortia across the country engaged in cross-institutional collaborative work, but what makes the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium so unique is its cross-sector collaboration with business, industry, civic, and philanthropic groups.
"This type of collaborative work is both timely and vital to the success of our students and growth of our city,” said Dr. Laura Latta, executive director of the consortium.
Founded in 2021, the consortium first began as the Tulsa Transfer Project, creating many seamless degree pathways for students from TCC to other Tulsa-area institutions, then evolved into the Tulsa Higher Education Task Force, a group of institutional and community leaders who established the Consortium.
“Working together, institutions and affiliate community members of the consortium can leverage our efforts to mitigate barriers and smooth degree pathways to provide students and their families opportunities to thrive,” said Fly, who also serves as the founding vice chair of the consortium’s advisory board.
The consortium is committed to advancing student learning, improving student success and degree completion, achieving equity in outcomes, and meeting workforce needs by working collaboratively to increase higher education opportunities in the region. For more information about the Consortium and its upcoming events, go to www.tulsahighered.com.
