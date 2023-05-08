By Tesina Jackson
TDP Special Writer
A Tulsa man failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court last month for two felony cases in which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and stole her vehicle, and then later uploaded a video of her naked on social media without her permission.
Howard Hurst Green, 43, failed to appear in court on April 27 before Special District Judge Gary Huggins.
Green faces a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault and battery. Those were filed on Aug. 3, 2022.
According to the probable cause affidavit, which was filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office in July 2022, the victim told authorities she and Green returned home from the bar after someone had called the defendant a racial slur. She claimed she attempted to defend him and he attacked her, stabbed her, and took her vehicle and left.
Reports do not indicate where the victim was stabbed.
When he returned the next day, the victim reported her family came to her house and instructed Green to get out of her car; however, he drove off.
Green was later detained and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.
On Nov. 9, 2022, a felony charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images was filed against Green.
According to court documents, on Aug. 31, 2022, “a video which was disseminated under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know/understand that dissemination would harass/intimidate or coerce and her intimate parts were exposed.”
The victim, who was the same woman from the previous charges, reported Green posted a video of her naked on Facebook without her permission. She told authorities Green recorded her while she was attempting to get into the shower. The pair then begin to argue and she started to pick up empty beer bottles on his side of the bed.
Green received a $25,000 bond and a bench warrant for his failure to appear was issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.