A Tulsa man was killed in a semi-truck crash near Tahlequah Monday morning.
The crash happened on U.S Highway 62 and 490 Road. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2008 Kia Optima was driven by Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores, 49, and a 2006 Peterbilt Semi-Truck that was driven by Steven Hullinger, 45, of Tahlequah.
Flores was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes before he was transported to Northeastern Health System where he was pronounced dead. Hullinger was not injured.
The cause of the crash was failure to yield but what happened is still under investigation, according to the OHP.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of crash.
