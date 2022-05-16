Tulsa native Jacqueline Brewer named NSU’s Spring 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student

Jacqueline Brewer from Tulsa has been named Northeastern State University’s 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student.
Brewer completed her M.Ed. in science education with a graduate certificate in STEM education this May. Faculty mentors stated Brewer exhibits all of the defining characteristics of an excellent teacher, including a passion for learning, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and a desire to make a difference.
“Jackie is an exemplary graduate student, a model teacher and a dedicated community volunteer, and NSU is proud to call her one of our own,” Dr. Pamela Christol, the program coordinator for the M.Ed. science education and Brewer’s advisor said.
Brewer received her bachelor’s degree in horticultural science from Oklahoma State University and upon graduation worked as a zoo horticulturist at the Tulsa Zoo. She would later transition to teaching high school biology at Tulsa School of Arts and Science.
Brewer currently serves as a garden educator at Global Gardens, a non-profit organization serving Tulsa area students by providing garden-focused STEM education in before-school, during, or after-school programs.
In addition to being an educational leader, Brewer is passionate about making a difference in her community.
One way she does so is through volunteering with the Blue Thumb Program where she serves as a water quality creek monitor of Crow Creek and has participated in the production of a Blue Thumb classroom enrichment video addressing water health, biodiversity and ecosystem dynamics.
She also serves on the Northeastern Oklahoma Beekeepers Association board and also shares instructional strategies.
Brewer enjoys farming with her husband Clay. They own a 10-acre farm in Tulsa with donkeys, poultry, bees, dogs and cats. She said the dream is to eventually use that space for agricultural-outdoor education.
NSU graduate faculty nominate outstanding graduate students who meet the criteria of a 3.5 cumulative GPA, excellence in scholarship in an advanced degree program, leadership, service and a positive impact on the campus community.
Award winners were celebrated in person and virtually during a Facebook Live event on April 14.
