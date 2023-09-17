John Rupe, of Tulsa, has been appointed to a five-year term on the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Rupe is replacing outgoing Director Mike Lewandowski, of Afton.
In 2002, Rupe founded the Rupe Helmer Group, a Tulsa-based commercial development and construction firm and continues to serve as the organization’s chief executive officer. A graduate of Arizona State University, he is a recipient of the Significant Sig award, the highest honor given by the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Rupe is active in the community, as a member of the Salvation Army Tulsa board of directors, as well as the Tulsa Community College Foundation.
“I look forward to the contributions Director Rupe will make to our board,” GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan said. “His extensive experience in business development will be a great asset to GRDA and to our customers.”
Rupe began his term at the board’s Sept. 13 meeting in Chouteau.
GRDA is governed by a seven-member board of directors, comprised of representatives from each GRDA customer class – municipals, electric cooperatives, and industrials – as well as the GRDA lakes area. Two at-large representatives also sit on the board. Appointments are made by the Oklahoma governor, speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and president pro tempore of the Oklahoma State Senate. Two other board positions are ex-officio, filled by the general manager of the OAEC and the executive director of the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma or their designees.
