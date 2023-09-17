Michael Westbrock, of Tulsa, will lead the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors as chairman over the next 12 months.
Westbrock began his tenure at the board’s Sept. 13 meeting in Chouteau and succeeds outgoing Chairman Charles Sublett of Tulsa. Chris Meyers, of Edmond, assumes the role of chair elect.
Westbrock was appointed to a five-year term on the GRDA Board by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in December 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Florida State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma. For over two decades, he has been active in the energy marketing and trading industry. Since 2014, he has served as president of BlueMark Energy LLC, a Tulsa-based firm providing services within the midstream and marketing segments of the natural gas industry.
“Chairman Westbrock’s extensive experience in energy marketing, coupled with the leadership and dedication he has already displayed during his time on the board will serve GRDA and our customers well during his time as chair. Mike Westbrock is serving as our Chair at a pivotal time as GRDA begins construction of a new natural gas generation unit. We look forward to his steady leadership in the coming year,” GRDA President/Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan said.
GRDA is governed by a seven-member board of directors comprised of representatives from each GRDA customer class – municipals, electric cooperatives, and industrials – as well as the GRDA lakes area. Two at-large representatives also sit on the board. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms, with one position opening each year, to ensure continuity.
