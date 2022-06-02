Tulsa police released the names of the shooter and victims of Wednesday's mass shooting that left five dead, including the shooter, at a hospital.
Officials identified the shooter as Michael Louis, who they said repeatedly sought medical attention at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa before fatally shooting four people and himself on Wednesday.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during a Thursday press conference that Louis targeted Dr. Preston Phillips after repeatedly seeking additional treatment for back pain.
Louis left a note detailing his intentions after fatally shooting Dr. Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green, and William Love, before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Franklin said.
This is a developing story.
