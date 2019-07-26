TULSA - The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will hold a Veterans Town Hall & Resource Fair on Aug. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 577, 1109 E. 6th St. in Tulsa. A free lunch will be served at 11 a.m. for the first 75 people who attend.
Ralph Gigliotti, director of the VA Rocky Mountain Network, is featured speaker and will provide a presentation about new VA MISSION Act and new Urgent Care benefit. Effective June 6, under the MISSION Act, veterans have more ways to access health care. Representatives from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, Muskogee VA Regional Office and Fort Gibson National Cemetery will be available to enroll veterans for VA health care, assist with claims and answer questions.
Learn more about the VA MISSION Act at missionact.va.gov.
