A Tulsa woman was killed in single-vehicle crash three miles north of Tahlequah on Sunday morning.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Thomas Baty, 22, of Tulsa, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee on East Steely Hollow Road when the vehicle crashed.
Baty was transported by Northeastern Health System EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted with head and trunk internal injuries.
Lara Sarett, 26, was taken to the Northeastern Health System and pronounced dead due to massive injuries. Alessa Gilbert was taken to NHS, where she was treated and released.
The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are still under investigation.
