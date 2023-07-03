A Tulsa woman accused of drug trafficking fentanyl pleaded not guilty recently in Cherokee County District Court.
Felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of firearms after conviction or during probation, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed on May 16, 2023, against Heaven-Lea Rose Braddy, 35.
Braddy made her initial appearance on May 30, 2023, where she entered her plea and received a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, during a traffic stop on April 30, 2023, the defendant was in possession of more than 1 gram of fentanyl. The defendant was also reportedly in possession of a subcompact .63 Bernardelli Gard VT1 pistol after having already been convicted in 2018 for uttering a forged instrument and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The defendant was also found to have marijuana and several glass pipes in her possession during the traffic stop.
Braddy is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-hearing at 9 a.m. on July 10, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
