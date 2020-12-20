Tulsa's Michael Westbrock appointed to GRDA board

Michael Westbrock of Tulsa has been appointed to a five-year term on the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Westbrock replaces outgoing Director Pete Churchwell of Grove.
Westbrock holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Florida State University and an Masters of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma. For over two decades, he has been active in the energy marketing and trading industry. Since 2014, he has served as president of BlueMark Energy LLC, a Tulsa-based firm providing services within the midstream and marketing segments of the natural gas industry.
"Director Westbrock's experience in the natural gas marketing arena as well as his interest as a lake enthusiast will be a great asset to our board," said GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan. "We look forward to the contributions he will make to GRDA."
Westbrock, who has a Grand Lake house, will represent lake interests on the GRDA Board and serve as chairman of the GRDA Assets Committee. He began his term at the board's Dec. 9 meeting in Tulsa.
GRDA is governed by a seven-member board of directors, comprised of representatives from each GRDA customer class - municipals, electric cooperatives and industrials - as well as the GRDA lakes area. Two at-large representatives also sit on the board. Appointments are made by the Oklahoma governor, speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and president pro tempore of the Oklahoma State Senate. Two other board positions are ex-officio, filled by the general manager of the OAEC and the executive director of the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma or by their designees.
