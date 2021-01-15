The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Summit will present the 2021 NORA Summit Series virtually.
This series is designed to help community and business leaders encompass new ideas and reimagine ways of planning, developing and collaborating to promote economic, workforce and community development throughout Northeast Oklahoma.
The interactive 60- to 90-minute sessions will be held weekly across the Zoom platform. They will build on one another and provide the opportunity to hear from nationally recognized speakers on how to continue to thrive in a post pandemic era.
NORA and community partners are offering this series free of charge. Space is limited and registration is required for each individual session.
The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26. With a topic of Building the Framework for Strong and Resilient Communites, the guest speaker will be Chuck Marohn, author of "Strong Towns."
The welcome remarks will be from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Northeastern State University President Steve Turner, and NORA Chairman of the Board Johnnie Earp.
Marohn will lead a thought-provoking session on how many American cities have found themselves in decline after decades of “growth.” The problem lies in the current model of development – one which values short-term gains over long-term prosperity.
"To strengthen our cities and ensure their economic success, we must look to traditional ways of building cities. In this presentation, we show how active citizens, local officials and design professionals can change the negative trajectory in their towns and help them to become more resilient – no matter what challenges lie ahead," said Marohn.
To register for the session, visit web.pryorchamber.com/events/2021-NORA-Summit-Series-Session-One-2916/details. The Zoom information will be made available after registration.
