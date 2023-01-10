Turner to retire as NSU president in July

Northeastern State University’s president has announced he plans to retire this summer after almost 12 years of service in Tahlequah.
President Steve Turner, NSU's 19th president, will step down July 1. He was appointed by the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma in 2011, and he said he promised the Regents and his wife, Penny, he would only work for 10 years, or a year or two longer if he was having fun.
“On Jan. 1, 2023, I started working toward my 12th year at NSU. I am still having fun, [I] am blessed with great health, and have some big projects to finish in the next few months. In addition, I want to start construction of the new optometry building,” Turner said.
He said his initial, current, and future focus is on the students and their success.
“NSU is a great institution and I am thankful to work with an amazing cabinet, some outstanding direct reports, and hundreds of amazing faculty and staff,” he said.
Turner and his wife shared meals and fellowship in their home with thousands of students and members of the community. He said they’re thankful for PLC members, and they’ll miss the leadership trips that are taken annually.
“It has been the utmost honor to serve as president of Northeastern State University. I have had the privilege of participating in two successful HLC Accreditation visits, two strategic plans, several new construction and renovation projects, a historic Capital Campaign, and the addition of high-demand degree programs,” Turner said.
They worked through the impact of state funding cuts, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and drops in enrollment.
“Together, we have made NSU Oklahoma’s Immersive/Experiential Learning Institution. That was my vision in 2013 and is my vision for NSU in the new Strategic Plan,” he said.
Turner enrolled as a first-generation, non-traditional student at East Central University in 1989. He worked part-time at the ECU bookstore before he moved to campus police.
“My full-time employment began at ECU in August 1992, when I was named director of high school and college relations. What a joy it is to start my 35th year as a member of the RUSO family,” he said.
He said he and Penny feel blessed “beyond measure” to be part of the NSU story.
“We sincerely thank each of you for making NSU our home for what will be 11.5 years. This season is ending and a new one begins on July 1. NSU’s future is bright,” Turner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.