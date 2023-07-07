It’s the peak of summer, and locals residents and restaurateurs alike are turning up the heat with their favorite barbecue picks for National Grilling Month.
As a cuisine, barbecue means different things to different people, but in general, the term refers to meats cooked with fire or smoke. When it comes to making their own, locals definitely have their preferred methods, meats, and seasonings. Daily Press readers were asked what makes the best barbecue, and all who responded revealed their own tastes.
Tahlequah resident David Watts prefers to use beef and pork, as lean meats don’t do well with smoking.
“I prefer a dry rub usually [and a] tomato – or sometimes mustard-based – sauce to finish,” said Watts.
Stephani Kaufman Bayhylle likes a variety of meats: pork, beef, or chicken, with pork topping her list.
“Wood or lump charcoal gives the best flavor [in my opinion]. I’m the cook at our house and I prefer dry rub for smoked meat and steaks, sometimes marinade for chicken,” said Bayhylle.
Tom Lewis said barbecue all comes down to what is being cooked and the desired dish.
“I like lump charcoal for searing meat, lump hickory charcoal for both direct searing – not as hot as lump, typically – and slower cooking with indirect,” said Lewis.
Lewis said these processes work well for hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers, steaks and baby back ribs.
“For long-term smoking, I have an upright pellet/electric smoker that works extremely well, from cold-smoking cheese and fish to fish and fowl,” he said. “Rubs, marinades are the tool needed to preserve moisture, along with a pan of water in every smoker for long-term smoking. It’s all art at this point, and I bow to the masters of the art.”
Mary Jane Collins said she prefers ribs but doesn’t cook them herself.
“[It’s a] restaurant for us,” said Collins.
Many barbecue joints around town use their own methods and mixes to make their meats unique.
Jason Jolliff, owner and CEO of Smokin’ Joe’s Extreme BBQ, has been barbecuing since 1991. Jolliff said he got into barbecue by learning from a cousin of his who owned a restaurant. This is Jolliff’s first year with his food truck, where he serves up brisket, pulled pork, and wings – all cooked with smoke.
Jolliff said brisket is probably his most popular item.
“[People like] the flavor and tenderness. It’s really good brisket,” said Jolliff. “I had a big event yesterday and brisket sold out in 30, 45 minutes.”
Jolliff’s food truck is typically stationed in the Tahlequah Walmart parking lot.
Down State Highway 10 by River Roost RV Park, sauce is the boss at Roxie’s BBQ. Roxie’s is a well-respected name in the barbecue business, formerly having a restaurant on South Muskogee.
“One of the things that’s different about us is that we make our own barbecue sauce. It starts out a little sweet and kind of has some heat at the end of it,” said co-owner Tyler Wagers. “Barbecue is a passion of mine.”
Wagers said the sauce is for sale online, as well as at several locations in town.
Co-owner Kim Wagers said among the restaurant’s most popular items are its brisket and ribs.
“We cook about 25 racks of ribs and three to four briskets a day,” said Tyler.
The Wagers also have turkey leg and beef rib specials on Fridays and Saturdays.
Tyler said Roxie’s has been around since 1951, and is now just a small operation.
“It’s just me and my wife [Kim] taking over the family tradition over and trying to grow it and make it better,” said Tyler.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP readers were asked what food they thought was best for barbecuing. A little over 54% said beef; 27% said pork; 16.2% said chicken; and 2.7% said something else. Among other choices mentioned, but not selected, were game, fish and veggies.
What’s next
The final in this two-part series on local grilling will check out other barbecue joints, merchants, and methods.
