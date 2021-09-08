Ralph Winburn lives in Tahlequah, and for two decades, he has spoken to various communities about his role as an EMS provider in New York City, during and on the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But his story extends well beyond the service he imparted in the wake of historical tragedy.
Winburn was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but at a young age, he lost his mother and father. For a period of time, he lived in an orphanage, which contacted his uncle in a Washington, D.C., suburb in Maryland.
“He had a GI bill and there was a letter asking if he’d take us,” said Winburn.
After graduating from Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Maryland, he moved to New York City to follow his brother, who was studying at a seminary. It was there that Winburn signed up to serve in the division of EMS, which was a part of the Fire Department of New York FDNY.
“EMS used to be its own separate entity, but the firefighters came under fire because they didn’t have women and minorities. They said we’ll take EMS and give them our patch. Now they are firefighter employees,” said Winburn. “EMS is primarily Hispanic, Black, and women. We tend to know the area better and can get there very fast where there are gunshots. They wanted speed and low response times. The firefighters were afraid of gunfire.”
Prior to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the firefighters had just acquired new radios. What they didn’t know at the time is that the new equipment could not operate in cities with high-rise buildings.
On Sept. 11, the firefighters initially missed the call, but the EMS – which was using older radios – did, and they were among the first to reach Ground Zero.
“We set up in Chelsea Piers downtown [about three miles from Ground Zero], and we did nothing but wait for patients to arrive," Winburn said.
He remembers two ambulances driven by lieutenants who said they were taking the units to “do some work.”
“We hopped on and walked into Ground Zero,” Winburn said.
He parked three blocks away, walked to the site, and saw that members of his battalion were wearing Level A Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) suits.
“I had a golf shirt and an N95 mask,” he said.
When Winburn arrived at the site, one of the leaders asked his battalion if they knew their anatomy from school. Winburn raised his hand, so his job was to identify body parts and place them in bags, which he had to label.
“They allowed you to stay in for 16 hours at a time for your mental health. They called names, and when my name was called, I said I wasn’t ready to go home, but I didn’t have a choice,” he said.
While he was sitting in his apartment in The Bronx, a job popped up from his computer, and he took it. The department gave him a vehicle, and he served in recovery for seven months.
“Our job was recovery, not rescue. When they were evacuating the area, most people walked out within the first two hours. After that, they were all dead.” he said.
At that time, the babysitter he had hired was married to a Muslim man, so she wore Middle Eastern clothing when she babysat his children.
“I asked her if she would wear American clothing, and she said, ‘We are already doing that,’” he said.
Over the years, Winburn would drive his family to Tahlequah to visit his in-laws. In time, he and his wife decided they wanted to make Oklahoma their home. He continued to work in EMS, but he also owned a food truck and did catering.
Later, Winburn lost his son in a car crash in Wagoner. Coincidentally, he happened to be not far from the crash, so when he received the call, he drove to the site.
“I stayed and put him in a body bag. I put up my license and promised that I’d never do it again,” he said.
Winburn attended Indian Capital Technology Center, where he studied to become a nurse. Since then, he has worked at Northeastern Health Systems and at W.W. Hastings, helping community members to heal. He also works as a disc jockey for weddings, rodeos, parties, and school dances, and on the side, he still caters for events.
