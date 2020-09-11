Two adults and a toddler were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Lost City Road.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Billie Jon Ben Harris, 29, of Chouteau, was driving a 2013 Kia Optima just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Harris failed to negotiate a curve on the wet roadway, swerved off the road, and struck a tree. He was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in serious condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.
Mariah Lee Anna Rose, 28, of Locust Grove, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in fair condition with head, arm, and leg injuries. An 11-month-old girl was also taken to St. Francis in good condition with head and leg injuries.
According to the report, the child was restrained and Rose wasn’t wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if Harris was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.