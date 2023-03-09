Two men were arrested for drug trafficking after fentanyl was found during a traffic stop.
On March 1, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits observed a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic on South Muskogee Avenue.
He conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Burger King and met with the two occupants.
The driver, Brian Findley, told the officer his driver's license was suspended and handed him an Oklahoma ID card.
Patrick Joseph Terry was a passenger, and he handed Frits his Cherokee Nation ID card.
Additional officers arrived to assist Frits with the stop.
"I began to run the name information of Findley and Terry via dispatch.
Dispatch informed me a short time later that Findley driver's license was suspended and that both Findley and Terry were clear of warrants," Frits wrote in his official police report.
Findley was arrested for the offense and was patted down before being placed in the back of Frits' patrol vehicle.
Frits found a glass pipe that had residue in the man's pocket.
"Terry was then arrested after he was told to exit and then proceeded to kick a purple container out of the vehicle.
The container was found to have a white residue within it, but too small of an amount to test," Frits said.
Five baggies were found in a larger baggie on Terry's person and the crystal-like substance tested positive for fentanyl.
Frits began to search the vehicle, where he found more fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Findley and Terry were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Findley was booked for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking illegal drugs, and unsafe lane use.
Terry, who is a tribal member, was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and trafficking illegal drugs.
