The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was asked to assist Osage County in locating two people sought in connection with a suspicious death.
Investigators believed Zackary Pace and Megan Ball were at a house near Locust Grove. CCSO Investigator R. Berry said that when deputies reached the house Wednesday night, Pace ran out the back door, but was caught after approximately 50 yards and resisted arrest.
Undersheriff Jason Chennault said Osage County asked Mayes County for assistance, but since the residence turned out to be in Cherokee County, they were asked to help.
Fairfax police said Pace is a person of interest in the murder of 60-year-old Heather Neuman. She was found dead inside her home in Fairfax on Wednesday. Her car, ID and credit cards were missing.
Police said the victim's credit cards were used, and that helped them track the two down in the county. They also said Neuman's car was found on the property.
The two were taken into custody and held at Cherokee County Detention Center.
