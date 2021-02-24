Two people were charged with trafficking drugs after officers found meth, marijuana, and pills during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits notice a vehicle fail to maintain its lane on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Frits conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Krystle Osburn, and her passenger, Samuel Dreadfulwater.
Frits advised Dreadfulwater to put his hands on the dashboard due to a recent incident of his being in possession of a firearm.
“[Dreadfulwater] began to speak about a ring he believed the police had taken from him the last time he was arrested,” Frits said. “I advised Dreadfulwater I had no idea of what he was talking about and noticed the side of his neck pulsating.”
Dreadfulwater appeared to become nervous, and Frits asked him to step out of the vehicle.
“As Dreadfulwater stepped out, I smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Dreadfulwater stated he had a medical [marijuana] card, but did not possess the physical card on his person or in the vehicle,” Frits said.
Dreadfulwater was detained for suspicion of illegal marijuana possession and escorted to Frits’ patrol unit. Officer Lane Cobb advised he could see a green glass pipe with black residue within it.
The driver was told to exit the vehicle and was escorted the back of Officer Kyle Reed’s patrol unit, while officers searched the vehicle.
“I began my search of the vehicle on the driver's side front seat, where I found a small clear baggie of a white crystal-like substance in a purse that belonged to Ms. Osburn,” said Frits.
Frits also found 11 white pills there were identified as clonazepam and four pills were found on Osburn. One pill was identified as oxycodone hydrochloride and the other three were acetaminophen and hydrocodone.
“I then continued my search at the door directly behind the driver's door,” Frits said. “At this time I found three fist-sized items completely wrapped in black tape. I found this suspicious due to the drug history of Ms. Osburn and Mr. Dreadfulwater.”
Officer Cobb cut open the taped items to find they contained methamphetamine.
“While Officer Cobb was searching the front passenger area, he found a small, green, leafy-like substance in a gray backpack,” said Frits. “The amount of the green leafy-like substance was approximately 9.1 grams.”
Cobb also found a bag that contained 57.4 grams of marijuana behind the front passenger seat.
Dreadfulwater was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Osburn was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unsafe lane use, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
