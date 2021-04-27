Law enforcement officials confirmed there were two separate homicides in Stilwell within the past 24 hours.
Due to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling, which affirmed tribal sovereignty over criminal cases on reservation land, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over both cases.
“Department of Justice guidelines do not allow [me] to provide more information at this time. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we will continue to refrain from commenting on its substance,” said FBI Public Affairs Officer Megan Lauro.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said the FBI will be filing charges for the two separate homicides. Lauro had confirmed that until charges are filed, no information will be released.
“I haven’t even advised of any state charges for [the] murders in Adair [County],” Thorp said.
Officials said the first homicide occurred at 1:40 p.m., on Monday, April 26, and the second happened at 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 27. Neither the names of the victims nor the suspects are available, since local law enforcement officials aren't handling either case.
