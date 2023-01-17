Several area law enforcement agencies snagged 5 pounds of meth during an investigation that lasted over a week.
On Jan. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker was assisting the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in locating a man who was wanted. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was working with the District 27 Drug Task Force on Jan. 9 and investigating the sell of methamphetamine in the Christie/Chance area a few days before.
Baker and Sgt. Richard Berry were told the suspect, John Tillison, could have been driving a white BMW on U.S. Highway 62. Baker and Berry drove the area, spotted the BMW, and initiated a traffic stop.
“The vehicle failed to pull over and continued driving westbound on Highway 62 at a slow speed. The vehicle traveled approximately one mile, still failing to pull over. The vehicle was swerving left to right, braking, and then accelerating,” Baker wrote in his report.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and Baker and Berry ordered the driver to step out.
“The vehicle then took off driving, continuing westbound on Highway 62,” Baker said.
Baker advised dispatch he was in pursuit and asked for additional deputies to start his way.
“Once we reached Highway 62 and Highway 51 intersection, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, [which] was also assisting in apprehending John, had two police vehicles with their emergency lights on, attempting to get the white BMW stopped. They also deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle successfully ran over,” Baker said.
The driver then headed toward Eldon Hill and made it to the bottom before the vehicle started rolling backward as the engine revved. Baker and Berry got out of their vehicles and told Tillison to get out of the BMW. Baker could see the driver moving around in a “violent manner.”
The vehicle took off again toward Tahlequah at a high rate of speed.
“While going up Eldon Hill, the BMW nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, causing the oncoming vehicle to nearly run into the guardrail,” Baker said.
Dispatch was asked to get ahold of the Tahlequah Police Department for more assistance and to set up stop sticks.
Tillison turned onto Oakdale Drive and continued northbound before running off the road on the first corner. Baker and Berry got out of their vehicle for a third time as Tillison was trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch.
Baker got his K-9 partner, Crush, out of his patrol unit as Tillison tried to take off running.
“Crush quickly apprehended John and took him to the ground. I gave John commands to roll over onto his stomach and to put his hands behind his back. He kept telling me to get my dog off of him and grabbed Crush by the face, trying to get him off of him,” Baker said.
Tillison was told comply with the deputies’ commands, but he refused and continued to fight with the K-9. Baker deployed his Taser, striking Tillison. He and Miranda Pauley were taken into custody.
The ATF searched the BMW and ended up finding $17,000 in cash and 2 or more pounds of methamphetamine. Agents with the ATF also located a .38 special revolver handgun in the driver’s seat.
Baker went to Northeastern Health System, where Tillison was being treated for dog bites. He apologized for running and claimed Pauley was driving the vehicle until the two switched seats when they were at the bottom of Eldon Hill.
Pauley and Tillison were taken to jail and booked.
The ACSO said a search warrant was served by the Drug Enforcement Administration the District 27 Drug Task Force on Jan. 13. Those agencies recovered an additional 3 pounds of meth in the Titanic area.
