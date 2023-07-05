Embezzlement charges have been filed against two former tag agency employees in Cherokee County District Court after they reportedly stole nearly $14,000 from the Keys business.
One count of embezzlement was filed on May 31, 2023, against Charity Lenard-Hamby, 35, Tahlequah, and one count was filed on June 22, 2023, against Hope Bryan, 43, Cookson.
According to court documents, Lenard-Hamby reportedly embezzled $10,425.10 that belonged to Ahmad Tag Agency between Feb. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, while Bryan allegedly took $3,450.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the tag agency discovered there were missing funds from deposits during Lenard-Hamby’s and Bryan’s employment.
Lenard-Hamby reportedly told authorities she took over as the office manager in January 2023, following Bryan’s departure as office manager, and due to training, was not responsible for any deposits made until February 2023.
She added that prior to her taking the office manager position, the agency owed money to the state and the risk management company. Lenard-Hamby told authorities she was given a check to pay the past-due amount, and she told authorities she did so.
The defendant also claimed that when they would log into their work computers, they would have to log in under someone else’s name, and that she wasn’t trained properly, so several deposits may have gone into wrong accounts.
When questioned by authorities, Bryan reportedly said that during her employment, she took $60 to $80 from her drawer while employed at the agency to help pay her electric bill, but she paid it back. She claimed she didn’t take any additional funds and had stopped working at the business because she “couldn’t handle the stress of working there anymore.”
Lenard-Hamby is scheduled to make her initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. on July 11, while a warrant was issued for Bryan following the filing of her charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.