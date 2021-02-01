ALVA - Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Savannah Francis, of Tahlequah, is an undergraduate on the President's Honor Roll. Rhianna Chesser, of Kansas, Oklahoma, is an undergraduate on the Vice President's Honor Roll.
Those on the President's Honor Roll earned all A's, or a 4.0 grade point average, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate. Those on the vice president's list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate.
