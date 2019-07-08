CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced nearly 500 students earned degrees during the university's commencement ceremonies held in May.
Local students who graduated include: Trent Michael Kirkpatrick, Hulbert, associate degree; and Cammie Rae Smith, Tahlequah, bachelor's degree.
RSU awarded 14 master's degrees, 299 bachelor's degrees and 175 associate degrees to students who successfully completed their course of study during the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.
Rogers State University is a four-year regional university in Oklahoma which operates its main campus in Claremore, with additional campuses in Bartlesville, Pryor and a nationally recognized online program. For more information, visit www.rsu.edu.
