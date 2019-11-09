Two GRDA officers promoted

Two Grand River Dam Authority police officers were recently promoted: Chris Carlson is now a deputy chief, and Tyler Brown is a major. Present were, from left: GRDA President Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan, Carlson, Brown, and GRDA Chief of Law Enforcement Brian Edwards.

Grand River Dam Authority Police Officers Chris Carlson and Tyler Brown were recently promoted within the GRDA Police Department.

Carlson, who has served with GRDA since 2005, is now the deputy chief. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Rogers State University, and a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement administration from Missouri State University.

Brown, who joined the department in 2010, has been promoted to the rank of major. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from American Intercontinental University, and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from LSU-Shreveport.

GRDA President Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan and GRDA Chief of Law Enforcement Brian Edwards made the promotions official at a ceremony on Oct. 31.

