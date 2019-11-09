Two GRDA officers promoted

Grand River Dam Authority Police Officers Chris Carlson and Tyler Brown were recently promoted within the GRDA Police Department.
Carlson, who has served with GRDA since 2005, is now the deputy chief. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Rogers State University, and a Bachelor of Science in law enforcement administration from Missouri State University.
Brown, who joined the department in 2010, has been promoted to the rank of major. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from American Intercontinental University, and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from LSU-Shreveport.
GRDA President Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan and GRDA Chief of Law Enforcement Brian Edwards made the promotions official at a ceremony on Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.