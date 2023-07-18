A Stilwell woman driving a moped was injured in a crash on Saturday, July 15 around 3 p.m.
The crash occurred on State Highway 51 and County Road (Stoney Point Road), approximately five miles west of Stilwell.
Jaqueline Whisenhunt, 33, of Stilwell, was piloting a 2022 Fengyuan Clash 200 Moped, eastbound on State Highway 51, when she crossed the center of the road, overcorrected and overturned.
Whisenhunt was transported by Eagle Med to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk, and external arm and leg injuries. A passenger, Howard Elmore, 43, of Stilwell, was taken by Eagle Med to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition, with trunk and external arm and leg injuries.
Unsafe speed and drivers ability are considered the causes of the collision.
