A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Deanna Carter and a 2005 Mini Coop that was driven by Katherine Boston both hit head-on on Chewey Road.
Carter wasn’t injured, but Boston was transported to Northeastern Health System where she was treated for arm and leg injures before she was released. Mark Davis was a passenger in the Mini Coop and he was transported to NHS and admitted in good condition with trunk-internal injuries.
According to the OHP, the cause of the crash was left of center and both drivers were apparently normal at the time they hit head-on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.