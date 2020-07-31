Two people were killed Friday evening and a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on North 510 Road near Moodys.
Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that both occupants in one vehicle were killed. He said although the Deputy Ryan Young was transported to the hospital, he appears to be OK.
Chennault said the investigation is in the early stages of investigation as to cause. The Oklahoma Highway patrol is investigating, and the State Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene.
This story is developing.
