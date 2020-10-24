OKLAHOMA CITY -- Taylor Halfacre, with Bank of Cherokee County in Tahlequah, and Ashton Thurman, with Bank of Cherokee County in Park Hill, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School in Oklahoma City.
Halfacre and Thurman were among 38 graduates of the school, which was held Oct. 5-9 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The Lending School, conducted annually, educates students on the overall consumer credit function and helps develop skills to meet the needs of loan customers and their bank. Specific areas of training include loan application generation and credit analysis, loan pricing, collections, direct and indirect lending, real estate structure, bank liability, compliance, risk management, bankruptcy and banking trends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.