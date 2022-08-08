The Nasturtium Garden Club has recognized two yards for the August Yard of the Month honors.
The first yard belongs to Bobby and Stacy Short at 508 Quail Ridge Drive. The grass is expertly cared for by Bobby, and despite the heat, it reminds one of a soft green carpet. Stacey cares for the flowers and plants throughout the property. Located in the Shorts' side yard is a large gazebo surrounded by boxwoods and impatiens. In the front yard are small bushes and a window box filled with geraniums and a concrete block bed filled with hostas.
The second Yard of the Month belongs to the Sheppard family at 311 W. Downing. The Sheppards use many colorful containers to display pineapple plants, palms, new guinea impatiens, begonias, coleus, and petunias. On their front porch are several containers filled with tomatoes, peppers, and herbs. The sidewalk is surrounded by lantanas, and there is a birdbath surrounded by yellow Joseph's coat and pink begonias.
