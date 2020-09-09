A crash that sent a Tahlequah man to the hospital in critical condition was caused due to inattentive driving.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a crash between a semi truck and a Dodge Avenger occurred Sept. 9 just before 7 a.m., on the Muskogee Turnpike.
Jason Summers, 26, of Tahlequah, was northbound on the turnpike when his Dodge struck the semi. The semi veered off the roadway and struck a barrier wall.
Chad Miller-Laduke, 25, of Tahlequah, was transported by Coweta EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, and arm and leg injuries.
Summers sustained a head injury and refused treatment at the scene.
