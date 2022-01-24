Two local students have both been selected to receive a scholarship at the Oklahoma youth expo.
Jackson Tarrance is a senior at Keys High School and has been showing pigs since age 3 and been involved in 4-H and FFA since age 9. After graduation he will attend Northern Oklahoma University and will be a member of the livestock judging team. Jackson was awarded the Don Etta Cothren memorial scholarship.
Blaine Silka is a senior at Locust Grove high school and has shown cattle and goats since age 9. He has been a member of 4-H and FFA since 9 years as well. After graduation, he plans to attend eastern Oklahoma State University and be a member of the livestock Judging team. Blaine was awarded the Davis Stephens scholarship.
The two will be presented with the award the night of the Grand Drive at the state fair arena. There were over 200 applicants in the state of Oklahoma that applied for these scholarships. These students were selected as two of the top 21 scholarship winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.