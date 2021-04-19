OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has announced the recipients of its 2021 Academic All-State Awards. These 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 379 nominations statewide, hail from 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
Local students receiving the award include: Bindie Copeland, Keys High School; and Matthew Bright, Tahlequah High School.
The 2021 Academic All-State class is the 35th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program's inception in 1987, some 3,500 high school seniors from 330 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Four high schools will celebrate their first Academic All-Stater: Davenport, Porum, Soper and Stigler high schools.
Each of this year's All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation's 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 22, at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
David Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as "Oklahoma's most rigorous academic awards selection process." To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
This year's All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students' average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year's All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Academic Awards Celebration will have limited attendance for the safety of honorees and their guests. The awards ceremony will be televised statewide May 29 by OETA, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.
For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at 405-236-0006 or visit its website at www.ofe.org.
