Two Tahlequah residents accused of harboring a fugitive are scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court next month.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Debbie Marie Orr, 53, and Logan Dewayne Horn, 31, on Jan. 19, 2023.
According to court documents, on Jan. 9, 2023, the defendants knowingly harbored a person who had been charged and was seeking to avoid arrest for the crime of felony assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Orr reportedly assisted the suspect by picking them up from a Muskogee hotel and concealed them.
The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges during their initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023, where they both received a $10,000 bond.
Horn was scheduled to appear in court on April 5; however, the case was continued to May 17 to allow his counsel to obtain discovery.
The case was then reset to 10 a.m. on June 28 with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Orr appeared before King on May 4 where she received an undisclosed offer.
To allow time for the defendant to consider the offer, Orr’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 7.
Orr is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while an attorney is not listed for Horn. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is representing the state in both cases.
