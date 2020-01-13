LAMONI, Iowa – Graduates from around the country and around the world were recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University in a ceremony celebrated Dec. 14, in Independence, Missouri, for degrees earned between May 31 through Dec. 14.
Melanie Hooper, of Stilwell, and Paula Ballard, of Tahlequah, graduated with Masters of Science degrees in Nursing.
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University has campuses in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. Visit www.graceland.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.