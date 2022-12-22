Two major city projects nearing completion

City officials say employees are working to complete two projects Tahlequah residents approved as part of the 2013 bond issues.
Voters approved an initiative on a city ballot to collect an additional 3/4-penny sales tax to fund the $22 million in capital improvement projects. The sales tax increase amounted to 75 cents more for every $100 spent on taxable items in Tahlequah. It was set to have a 15-year life span.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said work is moving forward for the projects on East Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.
The project to Cedar Avenue, which is to widen the street and add a sidewalk, was awarded to Cook Construction.
"We're currently waiting for funds to be released from a grant that we've been awarded to help offset some of the cost of the project," Tannehill said. "A pre-construction meeting is planned for the first week of January."
The contractor will have 200 days to complete the project after the pre-construction meeting. They will begin on the south end of the project first, Seneca Street to Crafton Street.
Drivers may notice street work to East Fourth Street is underway, and the project is currently in the utility relocation phase.
Tannehill said the water department completed its relocation, and the gas authority - Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority, NOPFA - is moving its utilities. AT&T will begin its relocation in January.
"We are coordinating with Tahlequah Public Works Authority on electric pole relocations, which will be the last utility that will need to be moved. After utilities are moved, the project will be handed over to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to bid and award a contract," Tannehill said.
He said they plan to provide more updates to street projects within the first week of January.
The bond issue included close to $10 million worth for street projects: Fourth Street, Bluff Avenue, East Allen Road, North Grand Avenue, North Cedar Avenue, and South Muskogee Avenue.
