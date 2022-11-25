The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 121 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past few weeks, adding two new deaths to the toll.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Nov. 17 that 4,788 cases were active. The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 17,201. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 339. Oklahoma has now listed 1,217,825 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On Nov. 23, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 16,643 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county currently stands at 162.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the low level, or the "green zone.”
As of Nov. 23, the OSDH reported 6,526,929 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,365,418 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
