The Wednesday, Sept. 8, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 572,223 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 460 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, and two new deaths.
Overall, 2,538 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Sept. 8, there were 20,432 active cases, and 515,598 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 9,370. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,532.
On Sept. 8, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,005 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 87 residents have died, and 7,200 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest level, the "red zone."
Tahlequah Public Schools will be holding a vaccine clinic for students at the middle school at 9:30 a.m. and at the high school at 11 a.m. on Sept. 20.
The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team met Tuesday, Sept. 7, before the City Council meeting. Both hospital systems reported their ICUs are full, although supplies are adequate.
Cherokee Nation Health Services is operating at maximum capacity, with 24 COVID patients and five ventilators in use.
"Transfers continue to be an issue, with over 200 EDA patient holds statewide currently," said City Administrator Alan Chapman.
Northeastern Health System has 10 COVID patients and one ventilator in use. Transfers continue to be a statewide issue, and 14 beds are on video monitoring to assist with minimal contact for staff.
"The hospital reports an uptick in vaccinations. NHS expressed appreciation for the resolution acknowledging health care workers and the hospital has allocated $100,000 to provide for meals in the months of September and October for its health care staff," Chapman said.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, has no basis in science for treating COVID.
As of Sept. 8, the state reported 3,906,825 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,768,580 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
