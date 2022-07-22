The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported an increase of 116 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past week, and two more deaths have been documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,216. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 1,366. Oklahoma has listed 1,104,118 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 18,740 active cases.
On July 22, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 15,347 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths increased to 155.
As of July 22, the CDC reported the level of community transmission for Cherokee County has now risen to highest level, or the "red zone." It was in the medium "yellow" zone for only a week.
Northeastern Health System announced that face masks are again being required for all visitors, patients, and staff members due to the increased number of positive COVID cases.
The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of July 22 were 6,077,351, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,297,268 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
