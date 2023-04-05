Candidates for the 2024 Cherokee Nation principal chief position report they have received a total of $868,646.23 in their efforts to win the June 3 election.
All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their first financial disclosure report – which covers finances from Dec. 3, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023 – to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on March 15.
Four are vying for the position of principal chief: David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Candidates’ reports are being addressed in alphabetical order. Data for Cornsilk and Hoskin appeared in the April 4 TDP.
In his report, Nofire stated his contributions total to date are $6,100; his total expenditures are $5,228.57; his campaign balance was $871.43; and he had $125 worth of in-kind contributions – those of goods or services.
Nofire received five individual contributions amounting to $1,100. He accepted no anonymous contributions and no miscellaneous contributions. He did take one loan from himself amounting to $5,000, and two in-kind contributions of a “rental” and “food” respectively, costing $125.
In regard to campaign expenditures, Norfire spent $2,500 on his candidacy filing fee; $176 in total on advertisements for business cards and a website; $525.29 on printing for shirts and banners; $392.66 on office expenses; and $1,334.62 on food. In the miscellaneous expense category, Nofire spent $300 on music from the Steve Jones Band.
In her report, Watts stated her contributions total was $54,778.01; her total expenditures were $39,453; her campaign balance was $15,324.98; and she had $255.48 worth of in-kind contributions.
Watts received 63 individual contributions amounting to $795,988.22. She accepted no anonymous or miscellaneous contributions. She received a loan and an in-kind loan from herself amounting to $1,473.01, and had four in-kind contributions amounting to $255.48, including a “DC Fundraiser” contribution valued at $150 from former Principal Chief Ross Swimmer.
In regard to campaign expenditures, Watts spent $2,500 on her candidacy filing fee; $4,100 total on advertisements; $433.69 on printing; $1,262.95 on office expenses; $121.78 on food; $160.36 on travel; $3,510.60 on compensation to her staff; and $27,363.65 on miscellaneous expenses.
All candidates are required to turn in their Financial Disclosure Reports from March 1-31 on April 17.
