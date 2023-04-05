Cherokee Nation Election Commission

All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their first financial disclosure report to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on March 15.

Candidates for the 2024 Cherokee Nation principal chief position report they have received a total of $868,646.23 in their efforts to win the June 3 election.

All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their first financial disclosure report – which covers finances from Dec. 3, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023 – to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on March 15.

Four are vying for the position of principal chief: David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Candidates’ reports are being addressed in alphabetical order. Data for Cornsilk and Hoskin appeared in the April 4 TDP.

In his report, Nofire stated his contributions total to date are $6,100; his total expenditures are $5,228.57; his campaign balance was $871.43; and he had $125 worth of in-kind contributions – those of goods or services.

Nofire received five individual contributions amounting to $1,100. He accepted no anonymous contributions and no miscellaneous contributions. He did take one loan from himself amounting to $5,000, and two in-kind contributions of a “rental” and “food” respectively, costing $125.

In regard to campaign expenditures, Norfire spent $2,500 on his candidacy filing fee; $176 in total on advertisements for business cards and a website; $525.29 on printing for shirts and banners; $392.66 on office expenses; and $1,334.62 on food. In the miscellaneous expense category, Nofire spent $300 on music from the Steve Jones Band.

In her report, Watts stated her contributions total was $54,778.01; her total expenditures were $39,453; her campaign balance was $15,324.98; and she had $255.48 worth of in-kind contributions.

Watts received 63 individual contributions amounting to $795,988.22. She accepted no anonymous or miscellaneous contributions. She received a loan and an in-kind loan from herself amounting to $1,473.01, and had four in-kind contributions amounting to $255.48, including a “DC Fundraiser” contribution valued at $150 from former Principal Chief Ross Swimmer.

In regard to campaign expenditures, Watts spent $2,500 on her candidacy filing fee; $4,100 total on advertisements; $433.69 on printing; $1,262.95 on office expenses; $121.78 on food; $160.36 on travel; $3,510.60 on compensation to her staff; and $27,363.65 on miscellaneous expenses.

All candidates are required to turn in their Financial Disclosure Reports from March 1-31 on April 17.

