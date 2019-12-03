Two more candidates on Tuesday joined the nine area residents announcing their intentions to seek seats on school boards in Cherokee County.
Filing their declarations of candidacy the second day of the period were Lea Arnall-Sheets, Shady Grove, and Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Hulbert. They join Jay Myres, Briggs; Michael Lynn, Grand View; Dexter Scott, Keys; Danny Shoemaker, Norwood; Tammy Lyons, Peggs; Dana Eversole, Tahlequah (Seat 3); Sharon Ballew, Tahlequah (Seat 5); Cody Quetone, Tenkiller; and Gary Dotson, Woodall.
Individuals interested in running for board seats may file at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Open board seats are: Woodall, Seat No. 1; Keys, Seat No. 5; Tahlequah, Seat No. 5, five-year term, and Seat No. 3, three-year term; Hulbert, Seat No. 5; Peggs, Seat No. 1; Norwood, Seat No. 2; Shady Grove, Seat No. 1; Tenkiller, Seat No. 2; Lowrey, Seat No. 3; Briggs, Seat No. 1; and Grand View, Seat No. 3.
The election for the Board of Education seats is Feb. 11. Early voting will take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The last day to register to vote for this election is Jan. 17, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 5. For more information, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261, or visit www.ok.gov/elections.
