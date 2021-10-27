The Wednesday, Oct. 27, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases continue being logged, with 642,362 total cases in Oklahoma thus far, and two new deaths in Cherokee County over the past week.
The two, however, is down from the 10 reported last week. The state number includes over 37 new cases in Cherokee County since last Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Overall, 865 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Oct. 27, there were 6,337 active cases, and 622,476 people had recovered.
On Oct. 27, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,983 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 115 residents have died, and 8,822 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County continues to be at the highest, the "red zone."
As of Oct. 27, the state reported 4,405,452 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,965,685 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
