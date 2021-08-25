The Wednesday, Aug. 25, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise, with 534,922 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 371 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, with two new deaths.
Overall, 2,234 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Aug. 25, there were 20,191 active cases, and 484,745 people had recovered. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 9,030. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,271.
On Aug. 25, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 7,088 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 82 residents have died, and 6,422 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
The Transportation Security Administration extended the expiration date of face mask requirements until Jan. 18. This is the third extension since Jan. 31. All travelers and commuters in airports, on board commercial aircrafts, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter buses must wear face masks.
“Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities; civil penalty fines will also remain in place,” the TSA said.
As of Aug. 25, Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock reported 87 positive cases of COVID in the schools, and said he expected that number to reach 90 by the end of the day. Several hundred students are quarantining. TPS reported the following COVID-19 cases: five students at Tahlequah High School, four students at Tahlequah Middle School, seven students at Greenwood Elementary and a staff member, and one student and one staff member at Cherokee Elementary.
Woodall Public Schools reported one student and one staff member tested positive on Tuesday, and one other student tested positive on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 prohibits any school district from requiring the wearing of masks in schools. The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education defied state officials and implemented a mask mandate on campus.
The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team is slated to meet Tuesday, Sept. 7 before the City Council meeting. City officials have stated there is no plan to implement another mask mandate.
As of Aug. 25, the state reported 3,717,622 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,684,647 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Brian King contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.