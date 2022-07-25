Authorities say a local man has confessed to killing a Stilwell man, and another person was arrested for helping clean up the crime scene.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s investigators James Morgan and Pete Broderick said they interviewed Joe James Garcia a second time, and he confessed to killing Andrew Hopkins.
“He told us Hopkins was stealing from him,” said Morgan.
Hopkins’ body was discovered July 17 near the Welling Bridge, and Garcia was taken into custody July 20 after an informant contacted the sheriff’s office. That person said he stumbled across a body at Garcia’s place of business – at the junction of Choctaw Street and the State Highway 51 Spur – and Garcia asked him to clean up the crime scene. Morgan said the informant won’t face charges.
As investigators were combing through the property, Garcia drove up, quickly made an illegal lane change, and sped off. He was pulled over by Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele and advised he needed to get in contact with Broderick.
“He said the reason he did it is because [Hopkins] was stealing from him and that it just happened,” said Broderick. “There was a lot of drug use that night, it was his birthday, and there was a lot of drugs and a lot of alcohol.”
According to online court reports, Garcia was taken to court June 29 for an entry and detainer case filed by property owner Percy Sellers. Documents state Garcia resided in two commercial buildings at 2161-1/2 W. Choctaw St. and he owned $3,400 in rent. The entry and detainer was granted, and Garcia was to vacate the premises within 48 hours.
Garcia was also slated to appear in court Aug. 8 for a misdemeanor disposition docket on a domestic assault and battery incident that occurred in front of a minor child.
The vehicle used to transport and dump Hopkins' body was picked up Friday afternoon at the sheriff’s office. Morgan said the vehicle owner will not be charged, as he wasn’t aware he was transporting a body.
However, Michael Clark was arrested for accessory to murder, as he assisted in the cleanup of the location where the crime took place. Morgan said Clark is a tribal member, so charges will be forwarded to the Cherokee Nation court.
Investigators said the weapon used in the murder was a 12-gauge pump shotgun, and it’s still missing. Garcia told investigators he walked out to State Highway 51 after the killing to “blow off some steam.” He claimed he threw the murder weapon in the bed of a truck that was stopped at the intersection.
“Apparently the driver didn’t know it was in there and the truck left. Garcia can’t describe the truck or anything, and that’s his story. We don’t believe that to be true because it’s way too convenient,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
Chennault, Morgan, and Broderick are asking anyone with a truck to check and make sure the murder weapon wasn’t thrown in the bed.
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Chennault, Morgan, or Broderick at 918-456-2583.
