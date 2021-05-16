Two Oklahoma seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, by the U.S. Department of Education.
Oklahoma's 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are Emily Jordan Benelli Ward of Locust Grove, who is graduating from Locust Grove High School, and Sean Michael Kuehn of Sand Springs, who is graduating from Charles Page High School. Kuehn is also a member of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister's Student Advisory Council.
“These talented seniors exemplified hard work, dedication and leadership as they overcame obstacles during a challenging year to achieve their goals. Sean and Emily's pursuit of excellence and academic success serve as an inspiration to Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said.
Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
From nearly 3.6 million graduating high school seniors across the country, over 6,500 students were identified as candidates in the program. Nine Oklahoma seniors were selected as semi-finalists.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
