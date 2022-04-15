By the time the filing period closed Friday, April 15, seven local residents had submitted their declarations to seek Cherokee County offices.
Declarations of candidacy were accepted at the Cherokee County Election Board for the District 1 and 3 county commissioner positions, as well as assessor and treasurer.
Bobby "Cub" Whitewater and Randy Jones, both Democrats, filed their intention to seek the District 1 commissioner position Wednesday, while Republican Mitch Sterling joined the race on Thursday. Current Commissioner Doug Hubbard is not running again.
Current District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall, also a Democrat, maintained his seat without challenge.
Stephanie Hamby-Teague, a Democrat, declared her candidacy for assessor and will take on that role without a race. Current officer holder Marsha Trammel didn't seek reelection.
Noel Hunter and JoAnna Champlain will vie for treasurer. Both women are registered Democrats. Current Treasurer Patsy Stafford declined to seek reelection.
District 2 Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin filed for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Jim Inhofe. Competing against him in the Republican primary in June will be T.W. Shannon, Alex Gray, Nathan Dahm, Luke Holland, Adam Holley, Jessica Jean Garrison, Laura Moreno, Michael Coibion, Scott Pruitt, Paul Royse, John F. Tompkins and Randy J. Grellner. They'll meet up in the November general election with Democrat Kendra Horn, a former member of Congress, along with Ray Woods, an independent, and Libertarian Robert Murphy.
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford filed for reelection on Wednesday, and is being challenged by Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr, both Republicans. Meanwhile, Democrats Jason Bollinger, Madison Horn, Arya Azma, Brandon Wade, Dennis L. Baker, and Jo Glenn added their names to the list. Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and Michael L. Delaney, independent, also will be on the November ballot.
Vying for the congressional seat being vacated by Mullin are Republicans John Bennett, Dustin Roberts, Guy Barker, Clint Johnson, Chris Schiller, Marty Quinn, Johnny Teehee, Avery Frix, Rhonda Hopkins, David Derby, Pamela Gordon, Wes Nofire, Erick P. Wyatt, and Josh Brecheen. They will be challenged by Democrat Naomi Andrews and "Bulldog" Ben Robinson, an independent.
Filing for the District 4 State House seat are Republican incumbent Bob Ed Culver, who will compete against Charles R. Arnall, a Democrat, in the general. Chris Sneed will maintain his office in District 14, and David Hardin will keep his District 86 seat. Both are Republicans.
State Senate filers include Republicans Hunter Zearley and Jack Stewart, for District 18.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Republican, filed for reelection and is being challenged on the June 28 primary ticket by Mark Sherwood, Joel Kintsel, and Moira McCabe. Democrats Connie Johnson and Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister tossed their hats in the ring, and Ervin Stone Yen, an independent, did as well. Libertarian Natalie Bruno will challenge the others.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Republican, is seeking reelection and will be taken on by Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard and Chris Powell, a Libertarian.
Steven W. McQuillen will challenge fellow Republican and current State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. No Democrat filed for this office.
Vying for attorney general are Republicans John M. O’Connor, the current AG, and Gentner F. Drummond. Libertarian Lynda Steele will seek the position as well. No Democrat filed for AG.
Republicans Todd Russ, Clark Jolley and David B. Hooten filed for state treasurer. They are joined by Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian, and Democrat Charles De Coune. Current Treasurer Randy McDaniel isn’t seeking reelection.
John Cox, April Grace, Ryan Walters, and William E. Crozier, all Republicans, filed their intention to seek the seat of superintendent of public instruction, with incumbent Hofmeister switching parties and running for governor. They will be joined by Democrat Jena Nelson.
Leslie Kathryn Osborn is seeking reelection for commissioner of labor. Fellow Republicans Sean “The Patriot” Roberts and Keith Swinton will challenge her. Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty round out the race.
Republican Glen Mulready will continue his role as insurance commissioner without challenge.
Current District 18 Sen. Kim David is not seeking reelection; instead, she filed her intention to run for corporation commissioner. She is joined by Republicans Justin Hornback, Harold D. Spradling, and Todd Thomsen. Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, and Don Underwood, independent, also added their names.
Jack Thorp will keep his seat as District 27 district attorney without a race, as will Associate District Judge Josh King. Douglas Kirkley will continue in his role as a judge for District 15, as will Timothy King and Jeff Payton.
What's next
CCEB Secretary Tiffany Rozell said contest period is April 18-19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The county offices at stake with be filled in the primary election and special election on June 28. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
