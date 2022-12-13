Fourteen Cherokee County residents filed for 11 seats up for grabs on area school boards, with just two races shaping up for April 4, 2023.
Cory Beights and Bobby Musgrove will vie for Keys School District No. 3 seat. Beth Bailey, who has been on the board for several years, decided not to run. Dave Butts and Cody Quetone, the incumbent, will go head-to-head for the Tenkiller School No. 2 seat.
Candidates in the other 11 school districts in Cherokee County will be seated uncontested; they are all incumbents were weren't challenged. Those are: Dana Eversole, Tahlequah, Seat 3; Jay Myres, Briggs, Seat 1; Michael Lynn, Grand View, Seat 3; Danny Shoemaker, Norwood, Seat 2; Eric Lamons, Hulber, Seat 3; Jennifer Jones, Lowrey, Seat 3; Tammy Lyons, Peggs, Seat 1; and Lea Arnall-Sheets, Shady Grove, Seat 1.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said no contests of candidacy were filed.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023.
