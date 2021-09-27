Two Stilwell men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Adair County on Sunday, Sept. 26.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Ethan Hummingbird, 23, was eastbound on State Highway 51 and crossed the center line for an unknown reason. Hummingbird struck a Chevrolet Silverado that was driven by Jeremy Croley, 45.
Hummingbird was airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, AR, and admitted in stable condition with leg, arm, and head injuries. Croley was transported to Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hasting Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
According to the report, the condition of both drivers and the cause of the crash are still under investigation. Hummingbird was wearing his seat belt while Croley wasn’t at the time of the crash.
